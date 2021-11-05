Velazquez was claimed off waivers by the Angels on Friday.
Velazquez hit .224/.235/.358 in 68 trips to the plate for the Yankees this season. He owns a career 44 wRC+ in 181 plate appearances at the major-league level, so he may face an uphill battle in spring training just to win a bench spot.
