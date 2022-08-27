Velazquez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored against Toronto in a 12-0 win Friday.

Velazquez hit the first of four homers by the Angels in the contest, swatting a two-run shot to right field in the third inning. He's racked up four multi-hit games over his past nine contests following a stretch of 24 straight games without such an effort. Velazquez is batting .440 over the aforementioned nine-game span, lifting his season average to .200.