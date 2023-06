The Angels recalled Velazquez from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

With the placement of Zach Neto (oblique) on the 10-day injured list, the Angels will call on Velazquez as Neto's replacement. The 28-year-old shortstop has yet to play in the majors this season, but he is slashing .203/.337/.392 across 92 plate appearances in Triple-A. Velazquez will compete with Gio Urshela (back) and Luis Rengifo for time at shortstop while Neto is out.