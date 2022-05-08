Velazquez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Saturday in a loss to the Nationals.
Velazquez has quietly racked up four thefts on the season, tying him for first on the team and placing him in a tie for 11th leaguewide. However, the infielder hasn't done much else to earn fantasy consideration, as he's slashing a meek .138/.227/.172 with no homers across 67 plate appearances.
