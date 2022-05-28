Velazquez went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in a loss to Toronto on Friday.
Velazquez knocked in the Angels' first run with a second-inning single, and he subsequently stole second base but didn't advance any further. The infielder is tied for the team lead with seven thefts on the season, though this was his first steal since May 14.
