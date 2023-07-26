Velazquez went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-6 victory over Detroit.

Velasquez is now 4-for-7 with a double and a home run in his last two games after going 0-for-11 over his previous 10 contests. It's been a nice run for the 29-year-old utilityman, though he isn't likely to provide much long-term value offensively -- he's now slashing .245/.339/.347 with one homer, one RBI, nine runs scored and nine stolen bases across 57 plate appearances this season. If Zach Neto (back) is forced to miss time, Velasquez should see regular playing time at shortstop.