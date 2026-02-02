The Angels designated Laweryson for assignment Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The transaction frees a spot on the 40-man roster for the re-signing of Yoan Moncada, which was officially announced Monday. Laweryson was a waiver claim of the Angels back in November after he yielded two runs (one earned) with a 7:0 K:BB over 7.2 frames covering five relief outings for the Twins in 2025. He could be appealing on waivers to teams in need of bullpen depth.