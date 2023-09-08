The Angels optioned Daniel to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.
A day after tossing three scoreless frames out of the bullpen in his major-league debut, Daniel will head back to the minors and likely finish the season in Triple-A. Outfielder Jordyn Adams was recalled from Salt Lake in a corresponding move to fill Daniel's roster spot.
