The Angels recalled Daniel from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday to pitch against Minnesota.

Davis' last appearance came on Sept. 13 with Salt Lake, where he surrendered two runs on two hits and seven walks over the course of four innings. He has yet to allow a run in the majors through three frames, but recent issues with command could cause him to get into trouble as he pitches bulk innings Friday. Aaron Loup (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.