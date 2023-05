Renfroe went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI in Friday's 5-4 victory versus the Twins.

Renfroe produced what ended up being the game-winning run with an RBI single in the seventh inning. He tallied three hits in total, marking his third three-hit effort of the season. Renfroe has been an excellent addition by the Angels, as he's slashing .262/.317/.488 with 10 homers, 29 RBI and 27 runs through 189 plate appearances on the campaign.