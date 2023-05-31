Renfroe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Renfroe will head to the bench for the second time in four days while Mickey Moniak fills in for him in right field. Both Renfroe (.638 OPS in May) and Taylor Ward (.639 OPS in May) have offered similarly underwhelming production this month, and the two players may be temporarily stuck in a timeshare for one spot in the Anaheim outfield while Moniak has played well enough since his call-up from Triple-A Salt Lake to warrant a regular place in the lineup alongside Mike Trout.