site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-hunter-renfroe-gets-rest-against-athletics | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Hunter Renfroe: Gets rest against Athletics
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Renfroe is out of the starting lineup for Tuesday's tilt against the Athletics, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Renfroe gets a night off against the A's on Wednesday after going 1-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in the extra-inning loss. Luis Rengifo will get the start in right and hit sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read