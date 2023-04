Renfroe went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs, a double and three total runs in a loss to Kansas City on Saturday.

Renfroe powered the Angels' offense with a trio of extra-base hits, two of which left the park. He kept Los Angeles in the contest with his pair of long balls, but the team's pitching fell apart in the ninth to waste the effort. Renfroe finished with his second three-hit game of the campaign, and he's now slashing .288/.367/.588 with six homers, 18 RBI and 14 runs scored.