Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in Sunday's 16-8 loss to the Rangers.

Renfroe got the Angels within two runs in the third inning with the sac fly, but his solo shot in the ninth did little to make the lopsided loss look better. He's hit safely in his last six games, going 6-for-26 (.231) in that span. The long ball was his first since April 26, and he's up to eight homers, 23 RBI and 23 runs scored while slashing .254/.308/.492 through 33 contests overall.