Renfroe went 2-for-2 with two walks and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss against the Astros.

Renfroe's two-run home run gave the Angels a 2-1 lead in the second, and he went on to reach safely in all four of his plate appearances Wednesday. The slugger has hit a long ball in three of his last four starts, racking up five RBI during that stretch. On the season (36 games), he's slashing .257/.316/.521 with 10 homers and 26 RBI.