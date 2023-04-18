Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and an additional RBI in Monday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox.

Renfroe snapped his six-game homerless streak after taking Brayan Bello deep for a three-run blast in the first inning. The 31-year-old batted in another run on an RBI groundout in the second. Renfroe's strong performance aided the Angels' victory, avoiding a four-game sweep. He is slashing .267/.362/.533 with eight extra-base hits and 15 RBI through 60 plate appearances this season.