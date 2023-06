Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

Renfroe hit his 12th long ball of year in the sixth inning of Tuesday's contest. The home run was his first since coming off the paternity list on Saturday, and just his second in the last 26 games. The 31-year-old outfielder has struggled mightily on the road this season, batting just .193 with three home runs compared to a .308 average with nine dingers at home.