Renfroe went 5-for-5 with two doubles, a walk, four RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 25-1 win over the Rockies.

Renfroe started at first base, but the change of position didn't change his mindset at the plate. The 31-year-old turned in a massive performance with his fourth multi-hit effort over his last seven games, a span in which he's gone 12-for-25 (.480 with five doubles. The outfielder is up to a .261/.310/.460 slash line with 12 home runs, 37 RBI, 37 runs scored, 18 doubles and no stolen bases through 70 contests. Renfroe's turn at first may be a one-time thing after the Angels acquired Mike Moustakas from the Rockies following Saturday's game. If that holds true, Renfroe will likely go back to starting in right field while competing with Mickey Moniak for playing time.