Renfroe went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBI during Sunday's 12-11 loss to the Blue Jays.

The 31-year-old slugged a two-run shot during the opening frame to give the Halos a 3-0 lead, and he also delivered a two-run double in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extras. Renfroe hit .148 with no extra-base hits in his first seven games of the season, but he busted out the past two games and went 5-for-9 with two homers, two doubles and seven RBI.