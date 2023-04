Renfroe went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 11-2 loss to the Mariners.

Renfroe's two hits tied Taylor Ward for the team lead on a night the Halos offense couldn't get much going against Seattle starter Luis Castillo and a fleet of relievers. Fantasy managers that selected Renfroe in the middle-to-late rounds of drafts hoping for power production have been disappointed thus far; he's yet to record an extra-base hit across 23 plate appearances.