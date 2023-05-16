site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Hunter Renfroe: Sitting out Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Renfroe is not in the Angels' lineup for Tuesday's contest in Baltimore.
It would appear to be a routine day off for Renfroe, who doubled twice and plated a run in Monday's win over the Orioles. Mickey Moniak is in right field and batting leadoff Tuesday.
