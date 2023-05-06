site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-hunter-renfroe-sitting-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Hunter Renfroe: Sitting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Renfroe is not in Saturday's lineup against the Rangers, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Renfroe is hitting .214 with one home run, eight runs and three RBI over his last 10 games. Luis Rengifo gets the start in right field while batting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read