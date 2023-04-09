Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and three total RBI in a 9-5 victory over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Renfroe brought the Angels to within a run with an RBI double in the fourth inning, and he capped the 9-5 comeback win with his two-run homer in the eighth. The long ball was his first as a member of the organization, while the three RBI quadrupled his season total from one to four. Renfroe will look to build upon this performance after slashing a meager .148/.258/.148 in seven games prior to Saturday.