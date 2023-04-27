Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and three total runs in Wednesday's 11-3 victory over Oakland.

Renfroe hit one of three homers for the Angels in the win, belting a 420-foot solo shot in the third inning. The long ball was his seventh of the season, the most on the club so far. Renfroe also leads the Angels with 19 RBI, and he is proving to be a big addition to an offense centered on superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.