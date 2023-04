Renfroe went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 6-4 loss to Washington.

Renfroe singled in the first and came around to score on a two-run single by Luis Rengifo. He also blasted his third homer of the season in the third to give the Angels a 3-1 lead. Renfroe has multiple hits and a homer in three straight games, totaling eight RBI and four runs scored during that stretch.