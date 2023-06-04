Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in a loss to Houston.
Renfroe came into the contest having gone 20 games without a homer, so his seventh-inning solo shot was a welcome sign for his fantasy managers. The outfielder had maintained a tolerable .253 batting average and 21.7 percent strikeout rate during the homer drought, so he hasn't been been at risk of losing any playing time. Renfroe is up to 11 long balls on the campaign, putting him on pace to reach the 25-homer mark for the sixth time over six full big-league seasons (not including the shortened 2020 campaign).