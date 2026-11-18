The Angels acquired Jung from the Tigers on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Jung had been designated for assignment Tuesday ahead of the Rule 5 Draft protection deadline, and now the former top prospect is headed to a new organization. The 26-year-old has a .548 OPS and 30 percent strikeout rate across 61 games in the majors, and he spent most of his time at Triple-A Toledo for the third consecutive year. Third base and second base are Jung's primary positions, and the Angels are lacking established options at both spots so he could win a starting job.