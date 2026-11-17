The Tigers designated Jung for assignment on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Jung was the organization's top position-player prospect as recently as 2023 after he was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 Draft. He has a career .818 OPS in the minors but has not figured things out at the plate in the big leagues, slashing a miserable .193/.319/.230 with zero home runs, five doubles, six RBI, 24 runs scored and a 24:48 BB:K across 160 plate appearances. The 26-year-old could draw some attention on waivers.