O'Hoppe went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 6-0 victory against Oakland on Sunday.
O'Hoppe broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning with a 391-foot, three-run shot off Ken Waldichuk. The blast was his first long ball as a big-leaguer, and it extended his streak of games to begin the season with at least one RBI to three. The rookie catcher was originally slated to begin the campaign in the minors, but Max Stassi's hip injury and consequent placement on the IL has resulted in O'Hoppe starting all three games for the Angels so far. He's seized the opportunity, going 4-for-10 with six RBI through 11 plate appearances.
