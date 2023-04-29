O'Hoppe (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
The rookie catcher said earlier this week that he hopes to be able to return on the early end of his 4-to-6 month timeline, so there's a chance we see him in September. Matt Thaiss is the top Angels catcher to roster right now, with Max Stassi (hip) due back sometime in May.
