O'Hoppe was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder injury by the Angels on Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

O'Hoppe left Thursday's game against the Yankees after an awkward swing attempt in the ninth inning. The backstop will sit for at least 10 days while he recovers while Chad Wallach is coming up from Triple-A Salt Lake to take O'Hoppe's place on the roster.