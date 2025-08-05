default-cbs-image
The Angels recalled Kavadas from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Kavadas' time in the majors will likely be brief, as he is filling in for Yoan Moncada (personal) while the former takes his U.S. citizenship test Tuesday. Kavadas owns an .821 OPS in Triple-A and will be on the bench for Tuesday's contest against Tampa Bay.

