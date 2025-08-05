Angels' Niko Kavadas: Recalled to majors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels recalled Kavadas from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.
Kavadas' time in the majors will likely be brief, as he is filling in for Yoan Moncada (personal) while the former takes his U.S. citizenship test Tuesday. Kavadas owns an .821 OPS in Triple-A and will be on the bench for Tuesday's contest against Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Angels' Niko Kavadas: Going back to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Niko Kavadas: Recalled from Salt Lake•
-
Angels' Niko Kavadas: Optioned to Salt Lake•
-
Angels' Niko Kavadas: Homers, reaches three times in loss•
-
Angels' Niko Kavadas: Playing time continues to slip•
-
Angels' Niko Kavadas: Idle against right-hander•