Grichuk went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to Baltimore on Monday.

Grichuk drew the Angels to within a run with his fourth-inning solo shot, though that's as close as his team was able to get. The long ball was his first since Los Angeles put him on waivers at the end of August. Grichuk wasn't claimed by any team and thus remained with the Angels, and he's gone 3-for-11 with four strikeouts and Monday's homer since.