Neto was removed from Saturday's game against the Dodgers with left calf tightness.

Neto slid to field a ball at shortstop and fell back to the ground in pain after attempting to get up and throw the ball. Encouragingly, Neto was able to walk off the field unassisted and it's expected he'll be evaluated during Sunday's team day off. Luis Guillorme will slide to shortstop while Michael Stefanic enters at second base.