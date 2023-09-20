Neto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-2 loss against the Rays.

Neto, a Miami native, launched a game-tying solo shot in the eighth inning of his return to the Sunshine State. However, the excitement was short-lived, as Tampa Bay answered with a four-run eighth inning to put the game out of reach. After missing more than five weeks with a back injury, the 22-year-old shortstop has gone just 2-for-27 (.074) with eight strikeouts and four walks in seven contests. Neto owns a season-long slash line of .223/.301/.386 with nine home runs, 31 RBI, 33 runs and five steals across 74 games in his rookie campaign.