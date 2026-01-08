Neto (hand) agreed to a one-year, $4.15 million contract with the Angels on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

It's a significant raise for the 24-year-old shortstop, who is entering his first year of arbitration eligibility. Neto had a late start to 2025 due to a shoulder injury and missed the final two weeks of the season with a hand issue, but he was productive when available with 26 home runs, 26 steals and a .793 OPS in 128 contests.