Neto (back) was activated from the 10-day injured list but is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

The 22-year-old has been sidelined since Aug. 3 due to a back injury, but he'll rejoin the active roster after a four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake. Neto should work as the Halos' primary shortstop down the stretch, though it's Kyren Paris starting Sunday's series finale versus Cleveland.