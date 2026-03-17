Neto (wrist) is now expected to return to game action with the Angels on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Neto seems to be doing fine after spraining his left wrist while sliding into home plate Saturday against Seattle. The star shortstop took batting practice on the field Monday, and manager Kurt Suzuki said he was impressed with Neto's session. The team initially considered having Neto play in a minor-league game Tuesday but changed course because that contest is an A-ball matchup, which could increase the risk of Neto getting hit by a pitcher with poor command. Instead, Neto is slated to take part in a Cactus League game Wednesday. At this point, it looks like he'll be fine for Opening Day.