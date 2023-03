Salazar will be on the Astros' Opening Day roster, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Korey Lee was optioned out to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday with Salazar officially claiming the backup catcher role behind Martin Maldonado. Salazar has flashed decent power in recent minor-league seasons and produced a sparkling .979 OPS over 27 plate appearances this spring in the Grapefruit League.