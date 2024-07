The Astros designated Hensley for assignment Monday.

The move makes room on the 40-man roster for Aledmys Diaz, while Grae Kessinger was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land. Hensley has spent the entire season with Sugar Land, where he is slashing .234/.352/.376 with 17 stolen bases, seven home runs and 35 RBI over 358 plate appearances. Should he clear waivers, Hensley will look to latch on with another organization in need of infield depth.