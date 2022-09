Hensley went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Angels.

Hensley started at third base with Alex Bregman getting a regular day off. Hensley took advantage of the opportunity, collecting his first career RBI on a two-run double in the second inning. With Yordan Alvarez (hand) back in the lineup, Hensley may struggle to find consistent playing time moving forward. Across 17 career plate appearances, he has six hits -- including two doubles.