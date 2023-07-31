The Astros claimed Cousins (shoulder) off waivers from the Brewers on Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Cousins owns a 3.08 ERA and a 31.4 percent strikeout rate over 52.2 innings in parts of three seasons in the big leagues, but he's struggled with reining in free passes throughout his career (16.2 BB%) and hasn't been able to stay healthy in either of the past two seasons. He last pitched for Milwaukee on June 3 before landing on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, but he's already made five rehab appearances in the minors and should be on the cusp of a return. The 29-year-old has two minor-league options remaining, so Houston could elect to send him to Triple-A Sugar Land once he's reinstated from the IL rather than getting an immediate look at him with the big club.