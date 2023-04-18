Meyers went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs scored Monday against the Blue Jays.

Meyers has stepped into a regular starting role with Chas McCormick (eye) sidelined in the short term. Monday's game marked Meyers' fourth consecutive start, which was highlighted by a three-run homer -- his first extra-base hit of the season -- in the first inning. He hasn't done anything particularly notable 33 plate appearances into the new campaign, and McCormick is very likely to immediately retake the center field job upon his return.