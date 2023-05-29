Meyers went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Athletics.
Meyers' fourth-inning blast gave the Astros the lead for good in a game where every run was scored on a long ball. The outfielder has hit safely in six of his last seven contests, going 8-for-23 (.348) in that span. He's at a .256/.338/.419 slash line with four homers, 17 RBI, 17 runs scored and a stolen base through 145 plate appearances. Meyers remains in a part-time role as the Astros work on balancing his playing time with fellow righty hitter Chas McCormick, who started in right field and also hit a homer Sunday.