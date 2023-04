Meyers will start in center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

He'll be getting his fifth straight start in center field, and with Chas McCormick (back) moving to the injured list Tuesday, Meyers looks like he'll handle an everyday role for the foreseeable future. Meyers hasn't yet made much of a fantasy impact, as he's hitting .212 with one home run and no stolen bases through his first 37 plate appearances of the season.