Meyers (hamstring) is starting in center field and batting leadoff in Tuesday's split-squad game against the Marlins, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old has recently been battling a hamstring injury but will return to the field Tuesday. Meyers has gone through some growing pains with three pitch-clock violations during camp, but he should have the timing ironed out by the start of the season. He's expected to open the campaign as Houston's No. 4 outfielder, assuming Yordan Alvarez (hand) and Michael Brantley (shoulder) are both good to go by Opening Day.