Meyers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Meyers will hit the bench for the third time in four games after he went 0-for-4 and committed an error in his return to the lineup in Tuesday's 11-2 loss to the Royals. The 27-year-old hasn't offered interesting numbers from a fantasy perspective thus far with a .200 average, two home runs, four RBI and three runs across 27 plate appearances, but he's still produced at a league-average level with a 100 wRC+. Mauricio Dubon will get the nod in center field Thursday, but Meyers should still have a bit of leash as the Astros' preferred option at the position.