Meyers will start in center field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Meyers sat out back-to-back games heading into the weekend, but he'll close out the series in Cleveland by starting each of the final three contests. He went 3-for7 with a pair of doubles over the past two games to temporarily keep himself atop the depth chart in center field, but Meyers will need to keep producing in order to hold off the likes of Mauricio Dubon and Chas McCormick for playing time.