Meyers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Meyers will receive his first day off since April 28 while the Astros clear a spot in the lineup for rookie Jacob Melton, who will start in center field in his MLB debut after getting called up from Triple-A Sugar Land. Though Melton is regarded as one of the organization's top prospects, he could see usage at either corner-outfield spot in addition to designated hitter, so he won't necessarily supplant Meyers as the Astros' top center fielder. In addition to providing his typical quality defense in center, Meyers was one of Houston's top hitters in May, finishing the month with an .879 OPS.