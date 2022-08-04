site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Jake Meyers: Remains on bench
RotoWire Staff
Meyers isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Guardians.
Meyers went 1-for-9 with four strikeouts over his last three games and will be on the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Mauricio Dubon is starting in center field and batting eighth.
